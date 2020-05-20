CoronavirusDebatesSouthern Africa

How COVID-19 is rewriting how your kids will go to university across Africa

By CNBC Africa

News

CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

This Covid-19 disruptor is helping front-line healthcare workers with free accommodation

While Covid-19 risks killing many businesses it also presents new opportunities for innovation. Like Ubuntu beds, an establishment that unites hotels, whose businesses have been idle due to Covid-19 with healthcare workers in need of accommodation as they fight the virus on the frontline. Kim Walker, Founder of Ubuntu Beds joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19 is the perfect opportunity to ‘reset’ Africa – UBA Chairman Tony Elumelu

At a Roundtable discussion on Wednesday made up of several African leaders, organised by the New York Forum Institute, Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc Tony Elumelu stated that the global COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity to ‘reset’ the African continent.
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

How Schools Are Handling The 2019-2020 School Year Disruption

The 2019-2020 school year is another of the many things impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Students across the United States from kindergarten through thigh school and into college moved to remote learning bringing with it many challenges. » Subscr
Read more

CNBC Africa held its virtual online discussion – called Business Tomorrow a look a life after COVID-19 – about the future of higher education in Africa. The panel of education experts spoke about everything from regulation to how in the future students will learn only online in a world where many university campuses don’t even know when they are going to reopen….

Previous articleCOVID-19: An opportunity for improved intra-Africa trade?
Next articleHow SA’s largest landlord is responding to COVID-19 shocks
- Advertisement -
CEO Interviews

Dis-Chem defers annual dividend, unveils plans for Baby City

CNBC Africa -
Dis-Chem has deferred its final dividend, opting to preserve cash in light of the uncertainties of Covid-19 and to potentially use the money to fund its R430 million acquisition of Baby City.
Read more
CEO Interviews

How SA’s largest landlord is responding to COVID-19 shocks

CNBC Africa -
Retail, office and industrial tenants have been knocking on their landlord’s doors asking for rental discounts to weather the economic downturn of Covid-19. Landlords themselves have been asking for relief from their banks to protect their financial walls from the wrath of the pandemic. For more insight on the business of property in a Covid-19 world, CNBC Africa spoke with Norbet Sasse, CEO of SA’s largest landlord, Growthpoint Properties.
Read more
Coronavirus

How COVID-19 is rewriting how your kids will go to university across Africa

CNBC Africa -
CNBC Africa held its virtual online discussion - called Business Tomorrow a look a life after COVID-19 – about the future of higher education in Africa. The panel of education experts spoke about everything from regulation to how in the future students will learn only online in a world where many university campuses don’t even know when they are going to reopen....
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: An opportunity for improved intra-Africa trade?

CNBC Africa -
Members of the African union had set July 1 as the day to operationalize The African Free Trade Area Agreement but with COVID-19 pandemic affecting all member countries, this has been pushed back to a yet to be named date though some experts believe the AFCFTA implementation should go ahead. So could this be an opportunity for improved intra Africa trade? DR. Hippolyte Fofack joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

This Covid-19 disruptor is helping front-line healthcare workers with free accommodation

CEO Interviews CNBC Africa -
While Covid-19 risks killing many businesses it also presents new opportunities for innovation. Like Ubuntu beds, an establishment that unites hotels, whose businesses have been idle due to Covid-19 with healthcare workers in need of accommodation as they fight the virus on the frontline. Kim Walker, Founder of Ubuntu Beds joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

COVID-19 is the perfect opportunity to ‘reset’ Africa – UBA Chairman Tony Elumelu

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
At a Roundtable discussion on Wednesday made up of several African leaders, organised by the New York Forum Institute, Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc Tony Elumelu stated that the global COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity to ‘reset’ the African continent.
Read more

Dis-Chem defers annual dividend, unveils plans for Baby City

CEO Interviews CNBC Africa -
Dis-Chem has deferred its final dividend, opting to preserve cash in light of the uncertainties of Covid-19 and to potentially use the money to fund its R430 million acquisition of Baby City.
Read more

How SA’s largest landlord is responding to COVID-19 shocks

CEO Interviews CNBC Africa -
Retail, office and industrial tenants have been knocking on their landlord’s doors asking for rental discounts to weather the economic downturn of Covid-19. Landlords themselves have been asking for relief from their banks to protect their financial walls from the wrath of the pandemic. For more insight on the business of property in a Covid-19 world, CNBC Africa spoke with Norbet Sasse, CEO of SA’s largest landlord, Growthpoint Properties.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved