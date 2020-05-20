CNBC Africa held its virtual online discussion – called Business Tomorrow a look a life after COVID-19 – about the future of higher education in Africa. The panel of education experts spoke about everything from regulation to how in the future students will learn only online in a world where many university campuses don’t even know when they are going to reopen….
How COVID-19 is rewriting how your kids will go to university across Africa
News
This Covid-19 disruptor is helping front-line healthcare workers with free accommodation
While Covid-19 risks killing many businesses it also presents new opportunities for innovation. Like Ubuntu beds, an establishment that unites hotels, whose businesses have been idle due to Covid-19 with healthcare workers in need of accommodation as they fight the virus on the frontline. Kim Walker, Founder of Ubuntu Beds joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19 is the perfect opportunity to ‘reset’ Africa – UBA Chairman Tony Elumelu
At a Roundtable discussion on Wednesday made up of several African leaders, organised by the New York Forum Institute, Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc Tony Elumelu stated that the global COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity to ‘reset’ the African continent.
How Schools Are Handling The 2019-2020 School Year Disruption
The 2019-2020 school year is another of the many things impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Students across the United States from kindergarten through thigh school and into college moved to remote learning bringing with it many challenges. » Subscr
CEO Interviews
Dis-Chem defers annual dividend, unveils plans for Baby City
Dis-Chem has deferred its final dividend, opting to preserve cash in light of the uncertainties of Covid-19 and to potentially use the money to fund its R430 million acquisition of Baby City.
CEO Interviews
How SA’s largest landlord is responding to COVID-19 shocks
Retail, office and industrial tenants have been knocking on their landlord’s doors asking for rental discounts to weather the economic downturn of Covid-19. Landlords themselves have been asking for relief from their banks to protect their financial walls from the wrath of the pandemic. For more insight on the business of property in a Covid-19 world, CNBC Africa spoke with Norbet Sasse, CEO of SA’s largest landlord, Growthpoint Properties.
Coronavirus
Videos
COVID-19: An opportunity for improved intra-Africa trade?
Members of the African union had set July 1 as the day to operationalize The African Free Trade Area Agreement but with COVID-19 pandemic affecting all member countries, this has been pushed back to a yet to be named date though some experts believe the AFCFTA implementation should go ahead. So could this be an opportunity for improved intra Africa trade? DR. Hippolyte Fofack joins CNBC Africa for more.
Featured
