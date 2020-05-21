Amid the medical crisis that has inundated the healthcare and medical aid sector; many concerns have been raised about patients on chronic medication and Covid-19 hospital admissions. Dr Katlego Mothudi, Managing Director of the Board of Healthcare Funders joins CNBC Africa for more.
How are medical aid schemes responding to Covid-19?
News
South African Reserve Bank cuts lending rate by 50 basis points
South Africa’s central bank cut its main lending rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.75% on Thursday, in what Governor Lesetja Kganyago said was a move aimed at shielding the economy from the impact of the new coronavirus.
COVID-19 mutes Momentum Metropolitan’s upward curve
Momentum Metropolitan has canned its target to deliver normalised headline earnings of as much as R4 billion in 2021, due to the impact of Covid-19. The financial services group says it’s not certain how the health and economic consequences of the pandemic will impact future earnings or sales. Hillie Meyer, CEO of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings joins CNBC Africa for more.
Afrimat FY HEPS surge, withholds final dividend
Afrimat’s annual operating profit surged 27.5 per cent to R471.2 million, boosted by strong demand from its iron ore operations. However, the construction and mining group withheld its final dividend to use the cash to cement its balance sheet from Covid-19. Afrimat CEO, Andries Van Heerden joins CNBC Africa to review the numbers.
CEO Interviews
Videos
StanChart on SA’s COVID-19 monetary policy response
In the next few hours the South African Reserve Bank governor is due to announce the MPC rate decision, which many analysts believe that there will be a rate cut of 50 Basis points. Joining CNBC Africa to give insight on South Africa’s monetary stimulus support during Covid-19 is Razia Khan, Chief Economist for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank.
Coronavirus
Financial
