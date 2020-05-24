CoronavirusSouthern Africa

COVID-19 lock-down: SA to move to level 3 on 1st June

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation this evening said the country will move from level 4 lock-down to level 3 on 1st June. Consumers will be able to buy alcohol for home consumption only but the tobacco ban remains….

Related Content

Coronavirus

COVID-19 lock-down: SA to move to level 3 on 1st June

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation this evening said the country will move from level 4 lock-down to level 3 on 1st June. Consumers will be able to buy alcohol for home consumption only but the tobacco ban remains....
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (24th May 2020)

Africa Press Office -
New cases: 0 Total confirmed cases: 83 Total active cases: 46 Total recovered: 33 Total number of tests conducted: 2974 Total deaths: 4Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (24 May 2020)

Africa Press Office -
Total confirmed: 1214 Total recovered: 383 Deaths: 51Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Rwanda: COVID-19 update, 24 May 2020

Africa Press Office -
Total cases: 327 (+2) Tests: 58,477 (+1,400) Recovered: 237 (+10) Deaths: 0 Active cases: 90Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

International News

How Companies Are Sanitizing PPE For Reuse

CNBC -
Due to a PPE shortage during the coronavirus crisis, the CDC and FDA are allowing for sanitation and reuse of PPE. This has created new opportunities for businesses to reduce the amount of medical waste produced. Reports of shortages of personal pr
Read more
Economy

S&P predicts the South African economy to shrink 4.5% in 2020

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings on Friday said it projects South Africa’s economy to shrink by 4.5% this year as a...
Read more
International News

How Unemployment Insurance Abroad Compares To The U.S.

CNBC -
The number of Americans filing for unemployment insurance soared to 38.6 million this past week, even as some states and cities attempt to re-open their economies from Covid-19 lockdowns. Other hard-hit countries, like Spain and Germany, have a diffe
Read more
Earnings

Here’s why Twitter billionaire Jack Dorsey wants to give all his money away

CNBC -
“I live by the principle of everything is connected, so if someone is in pain, I’m in pain, ultimately, over time,” Dorsey told former Democratic presidential hopeful and universal basic income advocate Andrew Yang on an episode of the “Yang Speaks” podcast published Thursday.
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

How SA’s level 3 compares to level 4 when it kicks in on June 1

CNBC Africa -
On Sunday evening South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would move from level 4 to level 3 of its phased approach to ending its lockdown on June 1.
Read more
Coronavirus

SA to move to level 3 of lockdown on 1st June, these are the details…

CNBC Africa -
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation this evening said the spread of COVID-19 will get worse before it gets better....
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19 lock-down: SA to move to level 3 on 1st June

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation this evening said the country will move from level 4 lock-down to level 3 on 1st June. Consumers will be able to buy alcohol for home consumption only but the tobacco ban remains....
Read more
International News

How Will Coronavirus Change Dating?

CNBC -
With a highly contagious virus and mandatory stay-at-home orders around the country, dating app downloads are seeing record numbers. Many singles are turning to online dating in order to find love under lockdown—or to simply beat the loneliness of
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved