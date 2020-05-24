South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation this evening said the country will move from level 4 lock-down to level 3 on 1st June. Consumers will be able to buy alcohol for home consumption only but the tobacco ban remains….
COVID-19 lock-down: SA to move to level 3 on 1st June
| Updated:
Coronavirus
APO
Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (24th May 2020)
New cases: 0 Total confirmed cases: 83 Total active cases: 46 Total recovered: 33 Total number of tests conducted: 2974 Total deaths: 4Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo
APO
Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (24 May 2020)
Total confirmed: 1214 Total recovered: 383 Deaths: 51Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
APO
Coronavirus – Rwanda: COVID-19 update, 24 May 2020
Total cases: 327 (+2) Tests: 58,477 (+1,400) Recovered: 237 (+10) Deaths: 0 Active cases: 90Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.Media filesDownload logo
International News
How Companies Are Sanitizing PPE For Reuse
Due to a PPE shortage during the coronavirus crisis, the CDC and FDA are allowing for sanitation and reuse of PPE. This has created new opportunities for businesses to reduce the amount of medical waste produced. Reports of shortages of personal pr
Economy
S&P predicts the South African economy to shrink 4.5% in 2020
Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings on Friday said it projects South Africa’s economy to shrink by 4.5% this year as a...
International News
How Unemployment Insurance Abroad Compares To The U.S.
The number of Americans filing for unemployment insurance soared to 38.6 million this past week, even as some states and cities attempt to re-open their economies from Covid-19 lockdowns. Other hard-hit countries, like Spain and Germany, have a diffe
Earnings
Here’s why Twitter billionaire Jack Dorsey wants to give all his money away
“I live by the principle of everything is connected, so if someone is in pain, I’m in pain, ultimately, over time,” Dorsey told former Democratic presidential hopeful and universal basic income advocate Andrew Yang on an episode of the “Yang Speaks” podcast published Thursday.
Coronavirus
How SA’s level 3 compares to level 4 when it kicks in on June 1
On Sunday evening South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would move from level 4 to level 3 of its phased approach to ending its lockdown on June 1.
Coronavirus
SA to move to level 3 of lockdown on 1st June, these are the details…
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation this evening said the spread of COVID-19 will get worse before it gets better....
Coronavirus
International News
How Will Coronavirus Change Dating?
With a highly contagious virus and mandatory stay-at-home orders around the country, dating app downloads are seeing record numbers. Many singles are turning to online dating in order to find love under lockdown—or to simply beat the loneliness of
