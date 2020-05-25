Covid-19 disruptions to global supply chains have raised the alarm around food insecurity in Africa, with millions of people at risk of plunging further into poverty. To help the continent feed itself throughout the crisis streaming platform YouTube has partnered with the World Food Programme and UNICEF to raise funding. That’s as Africa works on a sustainable plan for food production, which includes reducing its reliance on food imports. Alex Okosi, Managing Director for Emerging Markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at YouTube joins CNBC Africa for more.
Covid-19: WFP, YouTube partner to tackle food insecurity in Africa
Related Content
APO
Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (112,290) deaths (3,359), and recoveries (44,920)
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (112,290) deaths (3,359), and recoveries (44,920) by region: Central (11,906 cases; 340 deaths; 3,094 recoveries): Burundi (42; 1; 20), Cameroon (4,890; 165; 1,865), Central African Republic (604; 1; 22), Chad (675; 60; 215), Congo (487; 16; 147), DRC (2,297; 67; 337), Equatorial Guinea (719; 7; 22), Gabon (1,934; 12; 459), Sao Tome & Principe (258; 11; 7). Eastern (12,291; 332; 3,295): Comoros (87; 1; 21), Djibouti (2,270; 10; 1,064
Coronavirus
How Covid-19 is shaping Africa’s prospects
This time last year Africa was celebrating the milestone that free trade on the continent would soon be a reality. Prior to Covid-19, the free trade Africa deal was due to be implemented on the 1st of July. Africa Day this year is, however, less joyful as the continent grapples with the prospect of deep recession and in some parts, depression with the coronavirus health crisis fast muted into an economic and financial one. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss Africa’s prospects in 2020 is Alexander Forbes Chief Economist, Isaah Mhlanga and Head of Strategic Slients, Lesiba Mothata.
CEO Interviews
Curro opens its online doors to educate learners during COVID-19
Many parents are anxious about sending their kids back to school next week with the risk of Covid-19 infections in the classrooms quite high. Similarly, the risk of compromising the academic year by keeping kids at home until a treatment or cure is found is equally as high. Private school group Curro has launched an online schooling platform to help parents keep their kids educated and safe. Andries Greyling, CEO of Curro joins CNBC Africa for more.
APO
Huawei Enterprise hosts online Summit aimed at presenting how the digital transformation can lead the financial services sector out of COVID-19
Download logoHuawei Enterprise Business Group (EBG) (https://e.huawei.com/) will host the Huawei Southern Africa FSI Summit online 2020 (https://bit.ly/2XwKFL0) on May 29th, from 10.00am - 12.00pm, with the theme of “Accelerating Digital Transformation, Enable Business Growth Again”. The online summit will include presentations from Chen Lei, President of Huawei Southern Africa Region, and Chen Kun Te, Huawei Chief Digital Transformation Officer. Speaking on Huawei’ experien
More from CNBC Africa
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Africa’s unified & coordinated response to COVID-19: A public-private sector partnership
On this CNBC Africa special broadcast on Africa Day we hear from three influential and strident voices of the continent about how they feel Africa can come up with a unified and coordinated response to the pandemic – on both the private and public sector....
blog
Op-Ed – Uzoma Dozie: How Nigerians can unlock their potential in the digital age
Nigerians are a global force bursting with potential and an enviable track record of success. But in a more complex and fast-paced world than ever before, many of us struggle to find the time or have the ability to fulfil their potential.
Coronavirus
International travel for South Africans is now allowed, this is how it will work
South Africans may now travel internationally under strict regulations detailed by the Department of Home Affairs.
Trending Now
Coronavirus
How Africa can corner a tenth of the world battery metals market – if being brave favours Fortune!
“I can say, do we have a good business: yes. Are we in distress? No. We have a lot of work to do things are going to get worse before they get better.”
Coronavirus
How Covid-19 is shaping Africa’s prospects
This time last year Africa was celebrating the milestone that free trade on the continent would soon be a reality. Prior to Covid-19, the free trade Africa deal was due to be implemented on the 1st of July. Africa Day this year is, however, less joyful as the continent grapples with the prospect of deep recession and in some parts, depression with the coronavirus health crisis fast muted into an economic and financial one. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss Africa’s prospects in 2020 is Alexander Forbes Chief Economist, Isaah Mhlanga and Head of Strategic Slients, Lesiba Mothata.
International News
What Happens To Unspent Gift Cards?
CNBC -
Americans love gift cards. The plastic cash substitute has been the most popular holiday item on shoppers’ lists for 13 years in a row, as of 2007. In 2019 alone, U.S. consumers spent close to $98 billion on gift cards from brands like Starbucks, A
CEO Interviews
Curro opens its online doors to educate learners during COVID-19
Many parents are anxious about sending their kids back to school next week with the risk of Covid-19 infections in the classrooms quite high. Similarly, the risk of compromising the academic year by keeping kids at home until a treatment or cure is found is equally as high. Private school group Curro has launched an online schooling platform to help parents keep their kids educated and safe. Andries Greyling, CEO of Curro joins CNBC Africa for more.
