Independent candidates can now contest elections

Independent candidates can now stand for elections.
Related Content
Videos
Financial Derivatives on the outlook for Nigerian insurers
As Nigerian insurers race towards the extended 2021 insurance recapitalisation deadline, Ebunoluwa Babarinde, Manager, Treasury and Financial Institutions at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa to breakdown some earnings from the industry.
Videos
Databank’s economic outlook for Ghana
Ghana’s headline inflation rose to 11.3 per cent in May, straying further away from the country’s inflation target band of 8.0 per cent plus or minus two. This comes as the World Bank says that Ghana’s economic growth is expected to slow down to 1.5 per cent this year as agriculture commodity exporters like Ghana have suffered from collapse in export demand as well as disruptions to supply chains. Courage Kingsley Martey, Senior Economist at Databank Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
How to secure SME funding from non-traditional lenders
Amid the global economic crisis that is currently underway, many businesses face the threat of securing funding to sustain their businesses. The most vulnerable businesses in South Africa are the small and medium enterprises and joining CNBC Africa to unpack what this will mean for bank lenders and non-traditional lenders is Gary Palmer, CEO of Paragon Lending Solutions.
Videos
How Rwanda’s construction sector will bounce back post-COVID-19
Rwanda’s economy grew by 9.5 per cent in 2019 and construction was one of the main contributors. In a conversation with Christian Benimana, Senior Principal and Managing Director, MASS, the sector will need collective efforts to be able to bounce back post COVID-19.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
CEO Interviews
Tik Tok eyes Facebook’s top spot as SA’s favourite social media
TikTok is giving Facebook a run for its money in the race to be South Africa’s top social platform among brands and consumers.
Southern Africa
Independent candidates can now contest elections
Independent candidates can now stand for elections.
International News
What’s Next For The U.S. Economy: Dambisa Moyo
CNBC -
Economist and best-selling author Dambisa Moyo worries countries around the world won’t be able to get workers back in the office in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. She explains how governments and corporations are struggling to make policy d
Videos
Kenya announces $30bn national budget
Kenya's Budget 2020/21 estimates reveal that the cost of debt financing will exceed development expenditure even as Kenya’s high public debt takes center-stage in her new fiscal year. Economic Analyst Reginald Kadzutu joins CNBC Africa for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Brandcom
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Trending Now
article
Opinion: Youth Day – Why South African youth are still fighting
You could argue the grandchildren of the young bloods of Soweto have more opportunities without the pass laws and police that haunted their forebears; yet how much opportunity will any have in an economy that is unable to absorb them?
International News
What Today’s Sell-off Has To Do With Robinhood Traders: CNBC After Hours
CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, we break down today's ugly stock market action, and CNBC's Kate Rooney digs into the numbers behind the wave of retail investors during the coronavirus pa
Coronavirus
Op Ed: East African finance ministers to present budgets for new fiscal year
Finance ministers of East Africa are expected to table their respective budgets in coming days for the new financial year that begins on July 1.
Analyst Interviews
How the SA bond market is performing post WGBI exclusion
We’re into the second month since South Africa was kicked out of the World Government Bond Index following the downgrade to junk status by rating agencies Fitch, S&P Global and Moody’s.
- Advertisement -