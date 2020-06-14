COVID-19 hit everyone in business hard, and there has been a lot of talk in Africa about cooperation and public-private partnerships when it comes to fighting this pandemic. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop speaks to a man who is at the centre of all of this – Thomas Shaefer, Chairman and Managing Director of Volkswagen South Africa….
Here’s how Volkswagen SA is lending a helping hand in Africa’s fight against COVID-19
| Updated:
Related Content
APO
Coronavirus – Uganda: 33 Foreign Truck Drivers tested positive for COVID-19
Download logo33 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 and were handed back to their country of origin. Total Recoveries: 240 Samples from Points of Entry tested today: 1,564 Samples from alerts and contacts: 1,385 Total samples tested today: 2,949 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
APO
Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 14 June 2020 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (232,815) deaths (6,244), and recoveries (106,459) by region: Central (22,714 cases; 471 deaths; 8,159 recoveries): Burundi (94; 1; 61), Cameroon (8,929; 214; 4,906), Central African Republic (2,057; 7; 363), Chad (848; 72; 718), Congo (779; 25; 261), DRC (4,724; 106; 595), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (3,463; 22; 978), Sao Tome & Principe (514; 12; 77) Eastern (25,914; 802; 9,245): Comoros (176; 2; 114), Dj
APO
Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 13 June 2020
New cases confirmed today: 66 Somaliland: 46 Puntland: 12 Benadir: 5 South West: 2 Jubbaland: 1 Male: 55 Female: 11 Recovery: 27 Death: 2 Total confirmed cases: 2,579 Total recoveries: 559 Total deaths: 87Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.Media filesDownload logo
APO
Coronavirus – Nigeria: A breakdown of cases by state as of 13 June 2020
A breakdown of cases by state can be found via https://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng Total cases: 15682 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
International News
The Rise Of TikTok
CNBC -
TikTok is the most downloaded app of 2020, as quarantines have spurred more and more users to hop onboard and learn about the latest dance trends and memes. But the app also faces a slew of regulatory hurdles, privacy concerns, and allegations of cen
International News
How Labor Markets Could Bounce Back From High Unemployment
CNBC -
The Covid-19 outbreak blindsided the U.S. economy and caused unemployment to surge to previously unthinkable levels. As states begin to re-open, and the economy recovers, how will the U.S. bring back jobs lost during the peak of the crisis? » Subsc
Coronavirus
How Virgin Active plans to keep its members safe as it prepares to reopen
Tsholo Kubheka, Commercial Director, Virgin Active SA spoke to CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters about what measures the company is taking to keep its customers safe post COVID-19 lock-down.
CEO Interviews
How Bonang Matheba is reinventing herself, business in a COVID-19 world
It’s almost two weeks since media personality Bonang Matheba brought the latest innovation from the House of BNG, the Prestige Reserve MCC, to market following delays due to Covid19 lock-down regulations. House of BNG, backed by retailer Woolworths, has also established itself online in a bid to toast to the growing demand for South Africa’s wine exports. Its Founder, Bonang Matheba joins CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Brandcom
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Trending Now
Coronavirus
Here’s how Volkswagen SA is lending a helping hand in Africa’s fight against COVID-19
COVID-19 hit everyone in business hard, and there has been a lot of talk in Africa about cooperation and public-private partnerships when it comes to fighting this pandemic. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop speaks to a man who is at the centre of all of this - Thomas Shaefer, Chairman and Managing Director of Volkswagen South Africa....
Coronavirus
Assessing the COVID-19 recovery plan for Rwanda’s construction sector
Rwanda reviewed the procedures to obtain construction permits, reducing the number of days from over 110 to less than 60 while the cost will reduce from 12 per cent to just 2.2 per cent of the building value. Construction contributes big to Rwanda’s economy, having grown by 33 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019. On this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda, we explore how the pandemic has impacted the sector and incentives for investment....
Coronavirus
Why public-private sector partnerships are key to Africa’s fight against the pandemic
In this CNBC Africa Special Chris Bishop is joined from Washington DC by one of the big names in African finance and economics, who now has a key job in helping this continent survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Her name is Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala - the former finance minister of Nigeria who was appointed by the African Union this year as a special envoy. Her job is to gather international support for Africa's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic....
Coronavirus
Coke The Secret Formula EP5: How Coca-Cola is responding to the COVID-19 crisis
COVID-19 has hit the worldwide economy hard along with our production team but Coca-Cola has many efforts that are in place to combat not just the effect of COVID-19 but also to keep the wheels of the organisation and its community efforts turning. Join us in this next episode of the Secret Formula as we chat to the various stakeholders at Coke about these efforts....
- Advertisement -