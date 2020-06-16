A survivor of the Soweto uprising tells the story of how he survived the bullets of June 16 1976. Dr Richard Lebethe survived and studied medicine. This is his remarkable story….
As SA commemorates the Soweto uprising of 1976, a survivor shares his story
June 16 1976: A happy picture that masks the sorrow of a bloody and violent day.
“We thought this was going to be the last time we were going to see each other. We thought let’s take a memory picture so we won’t forget each other - I am the one squatting there. So if we lose each other we will at least have a memory. We put our placards on the floor; we took this picture just in case we are not coming back.
As SA commemorates the Soweto uprising of 1976, a survivor shares his story
A survivor of the Soweto uprising tells the story of how he survived the bullets of June 16 1976. Dr Richard Lebethe survived and studied medicine. This is his remarkable story....
June 16 1976: The man behind the high school that made history: who was Morris Isaacson?
It was a bitter chapter in a long history of Morris Isaacson that dates back to 1896. That was the year the man himself landed in South Africa. Isaacson arrived from Lithuania, the Baltic state that yielded the majority of Jewish immigrants to South Africa. He made a name for himself in his adopted country as a trade unionist, businessman and philanthropist.
