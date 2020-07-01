What can be done to turn the negative economic tide exacerbated by Covid-19 and how important is the role played in this by Development Finance Institutions? CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop and the panel discuss how the economy can be rebuilt post-COVID-19 with the help of public and private money; plus, how the way can be cleared, with legislation and regulation, for a new, sustainable, investment in Africa….
#BusinessTomorrow: The role of DFIs in rebuilding African economies after COVID-19
| Updated:
Related Content
APO
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated holds its 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Shareholders approve resolutions
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (“ETI”), the parent of the Ecobank Group (http://www.Ecobank.com), the leading pan-African bank with banking operations in 33 countries, concluded its 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) & Extraordinary General Meeting in Lagos, Nigeria, today. For the first time in the history of ETI and in line with preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, attendance at the General Meetings was mainly by proxies in accordance with the Articles of Associat
APO
African Development Fund approves $9.52 million to enhance coordinated COVID-19 response in East and Horn of Africa and the Comoros
Download logoThe Board of Directors of the African Development Fund (ADF) have approved grants totaling $9.52 million to strengthen responses to the COVID-19 pandemic in East Africa and the Horn, and in the Comoros. The grant, approved on 26 June, is part of the $10 billion COVID-19 Rapid Response Facility (CRF) approved by the Board of Directors in April 2020 and complements the Bank’s direct support to regional member countries across the continent. The beneficiaries are Burundi, Com
APO
Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates (Tuesday, 30 June 2020, Time: 15:00)
New cases: 12 Confirmed cases: 1,462 At Isolation Centres: 428 Recovered: 974 Deaths: 60 In quarantine: 1,773 Out of quarantine: 7,362 Gender Confirmed Female - 727 Male - 735 Places Confirmed cases by district Bo 100 Bonthe 49 Bombali 30 Falaba 4 Kailahun 28 Kambia 28 Karene
APO
Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 30 June
Download logoAs of 1pm on 30 June, the Western Cape has 15 819 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 62 157 confirmed cases and 44 514 recoveries. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 62 157 Total recoveries 44 514 Total deaths 1824 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 15 819 Tests conducted 303 067 Hospitalisations
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
Where to invest after COVID-19
South Africa’s economy reported its third consecutive quarter economic decline of 2 per cent in GDP today. During level 4 lock-down the South Africa Reserve Bank cut the interest rate down to 3.75per cent, the lowest in years. While the cut in interest is good news for those in debt, it’s not such good news for those investing in their future. Is it the right time to move your investment around and what should you be looking into? Joining CNBC Africa for more is Busi Skenjana, Founder and CEO of Stokvel Academy & Richard Bray, Head of Strategy and Positioning at Amplify Investment Partners.
Videos
Court sides with Eskom over dispute with Nersa
In a decision that surprised many, South African High Court favoured Eskom dispute with energy regulator Nersa today.
Videos
Vukile bucks the trend with strong results in a tough environment
At a time when many property companies are struggling Vukile has posted healthy performance. The group reported a continued strength in their Southern African portfolio and well diversified sources of funding. Vukile Property Fund CEO, Laurence Rapp joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Examining the impact of COVID-19 on Somalia’s healthcare sector
Somalia has recorded over 2900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 90 deaths, and as the cases continue to rise, the health systems in the country are being rapidly confronted with increasing demand for patient care from COVID-19. Dr. Mahad Mohammed Hassan, Head of the National Humanitarian Coordination Center joins CNBC Africa for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Brandcom
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Trending Now
Coronavirus
#BusinessTomorrow: The role of DFIs in rebuilding African economies after COVID-19
What can be done to turn the negative economic tide exacerbated by Covid-19 and how important is the role played in this by Development Finance Institutions? CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop and the panel discuss how the economy can be rebuilt post-COVID-19 with the help of public and private money; plus, how the way can be cleared, with legislation and regulation, for a new, sustainable, investment in Africa....
International News
Facebook ad boycott gains steam as more brands jump ship: CNBC After Hours
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com's Megan Graham explains the latest developments as more and more big corporations pull advertising spending from Facebook as the platform struggl
International News
How Louisiana Became A Battleground For Roe v. Wade
In 2014, Louisiana passed Act 620, a law requiring abortion providers to have admitting privileges to a nearby hospital. It was a law nearly identical to one in Texas that the Supreme Court struck down in 2016. In March, June Medical Services LLC v.
East Africa
Tanzanian miner becomes overnight millionaire by selling rare gemstones for over $3 million
Tanzanian miner Saniniu Laizer has become a millionaire overnight by selling two Tanzanite gemstones — the largest ever found in the country...
- Advertisement -