Southern Africa

Botswana to ration fuel amid shortage

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

GABORONE (Reuters) – Botswana will ration fuel from Thursday, President Mokgweetsi Masisi announced, in a bid to ease a crippling shortage that has seen some consumers rush to stock up.

Long queues formed in recent weeks at fuel stations in Botswana’s capital, Gaborone, as some ran dry. The shortages have disrupted businesses and threaten to exacerbate the woes of an economy already expected to shrink 13% this year.

Mokgweetsi said in a televised address that sales will be limited to the value of 250 pula ($21.40) worth of fuel, though the limit would not apply to front-line workers and public transport operators.

“We have also started to import fuel through Namibia and Mozambique to complement supplies from South Africa, where there are disruptions in the transportation industry,” he said, adding the government did not want strategic reserves to fall to below five days’ supply, from eight days’ currently.

The southern African country, which consumes about 3.3 million litres a day, normally keeps reserves at 12 days’ supply.

It has lifted a lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus but its borders remain closed, with only essential imports allowed and truckers tested for the virus and quarantined before they enter.

($1 = 11.6822 pulas)

Related Content

Financial

Dow, S&P 500 end lower on fears over surging virus cases but Nasdaq hits record high

Reuters -
he Nasdaq hit another record high, however, helped by gains in Amazon.com (AMZN.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Apple Inc (AAPL.O).
Read more
Financial

Uganda’s central bank may cap commercial bank interest rates

Reuters -
KAMPALA (Reuters) - Uganda’s central Bank (BoU) has threatened to cap the interest that commercial banks can charge borrowers, after the industry...
Read more
Coronavirus

WHO sets up panel to review handling of COVID-19 pandemic

Reuters -
The announcement follows strong criticism by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, which accused the WHO of being “China-centric”, and U.S. formal notification on Tuesday that it was withdrawing from the U.N. agency in a year’s time.
Read more
Economy

One of the biggest name in the British High Street takes a heavy blow

Reuters -
LONDON (Reuters) - British health and beauty retailer Boots plans to cut 4,000 jobs and close 48 optician stores, in the latest...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Southern Africa

South African court dismisses appeal against SAA layoff ruling

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A South African court on Thursday dismissed an appeal by administrators in charge of South African Airways (SAA) against...
Read more
Coronavirus

Africa urged to test more as coronavirus cases exceed 500,000

Reuters -
The African Union Commission said on Thursday it had launched a consortium for vaccine clinical trials to be headed by the Africa CDC, which aimed to secure more than 10 late stage vaccine clinical trials as early as possible.
Read more
Political

Malawi’s new female cabinet ministers vow to push for jobs for women

Reuters -
Women now hold 39% of the ministerial and deputy minister roles in the cabinet appointed by Chakwera, 65, who unseated Peter Mutharika in a re-run presidential election last month, which compared to about 20% in the previous government.
Read more
Financial

Dow, S&P 500 end lower on fears over surging virus cases but Nasdaq hits record high

Reuters -
he Nasdaq hit another record high, however, helped by gains in Amazon.com (AMZN.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Apple Inc (AAPL.O).
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Read more

Trending Now

Southern Africa

Botswana to ration fuel amid shortage

Reuters -
GABORONE (Reuters) - Botswana will ration fuel from Thursday, President Mokgweetsi Masisi announced, in a bid to ease a crippling shortage that...
Read more
Financial

Nigeria’s excess crude account held $72.41 million as of July 7: finance minister

Reuters -
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s excess crude account held $72.41 million as of July 7, the country’s finance minister said on Thursday.
Read more
Coronavirus

Nigeria’s President Buhari to sign revised 2020 budget into law on Friday -presidency

Reuters -
LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday sign into law a 10.8 trillion naira ($28.38 billion) revised 2020 budget...
Read more
Financial

South Africa’s manufacturing output falls 49.4% year on year in April

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s manufacturing output fell 49.4% year on year in April during a nationwide lockdown, after contracting by a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved