Southern Africa

South African court dismisses appeal against SAA layoff ruling

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – A South African court on Thursday dismissed an appeal by administrators in charge of South African Airways (SAA) against a ruling which prevented them from laying off staff.

The failure of the appeal means the administrators may have to start consultations about layoffs from scratch if employees do not accept severance packages they have been offered.

South African labour law stipulates a minimum two-month consultation period for layoffs.

The Labour Appeals Court upheld a May ruling that consultations on layoffs at SAA should wait until after the administrators published a rescue plan for the loss-making state airline.

That plan was published last month and tweaked earlier this week, after repeated delays and months of wrangling with the government and unions.

But the administrators, who took over SAA in December, issued notices to consult on job cuts in March, prompting some unions to approach the courts.

“The formulation of a business rescue plan is the central task of the business rescue practitioner,” read the Labour Appeals Court judgment seen by Reuters.

“As the business rescue plan must be published within a short period, retrenchments would be contained in the plan as opposed to a piecemeal reconstruction of the company which would allow a decision on retrenchments before the plan was published.”

The administrators said they were studying the judgment. The general secretary of the NUMSA union, Irvin Jim, celebrated it as a victory on Twitter.

Related Content

Coronavirus

WHO sets up panel to review handling of COVID-19 pandemic

Reuters -
The announcement follows strong criticism by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, which accused the WHO of being “China-centric”, and U.S. formal notification on Tuesday that it was withdrawing from the U.N. agency in a year’s time.
Read more
Economy

One of the biggest name in the British High Street takes a heavy blow

Reuters -
LONDON (Reuters) - British health and beauty retailer Boots plans to cut 4,000 jobs and close 48 optician stores, in the latest...
Read more
Economy

African-born Elon Musk says he is very close to making cars that can drive themselves.

Reuters -
“I remain confident that we will have the basic functionality for level 5 autonomy complete this year.”
Read more
Financial

Malawi appoints Wilson Banda as new central bank governor

Reuters -
BLANTYRE (Reuters) - Malawi’s new President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Wilson Banda, a former central bank official, as its new governor, a...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Eskom goes after contractors over R4bn Kusile over-payment

CNBC Africa -
One of the power stations that were meant to be the saviour of South Africa’s power supply is causing controversy, even before it’s in full working order. In an explosive letter, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan named contractors that he says Eskom over-paid by R4 billion, in the construction of Kusile power station. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, National Spokesperson of Eskom joins CNBC Africa for more
Read more
Videos

Does the Competition Competition have capacity to clamp down on COVID-19 profiteering?

CNBC Africa -
As South Africa sees a surge in COVID-19 infections, consumers are increasingly faced with overpriced products on the shelves. The Competition Commission continues to receive complaints, from customers who are already feeling the pinch. The question is, does the Competition Competition have the capacity to clamp down on price gouging? Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Makgale Mohlala, Head of Cartels at the Competition Commission and Shawn van der Meulen, Partner at Webber Wentzel.
Read more
Financial

Uganda’s central bank may cap commercial bank interest rates

Reuters -
KAMPALA (Reuters) - Uganda’s central Bank (BoU) has threatened to cap the interest that commercial banks can charge borrowers, after the industry...
Read more
Videos

Jambojet set to resume domestic flights on July 15

CNBC Africa -
Jambojet gears up for local flight resumption; lower oil imports and higher tea exports spell current account improvement and the Central Bank invites bids for millions in treasury bonds. Journalist, Joseph Bonyo joins CNBC Afric for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Read more

Trending Now

Southern Africa

South African court dismisses appeal against SAA layoff ruling

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A South African court on Thursday dismissed an appeal by administrators in charge of South African Airways (SAA) against...
Read more
Coronavirus

Africa urged to test more as coronavirus cases exceed 500,000

Reuters -
The African Union Commission said on Thursday it had launched a consortium for vaccine clinical trials to be headed by the Africa CDC, which aimed to secure more than 10 late stage vaccine clinical trials as early as possible.
Read more
Political

Malawi’s new female cabinet ministers vow to push for jobs for women

Reuters -
Women now hold 39% of the ministerial and deputy minister roles in the cabinet appointed by Chakwera, 65, who unseated Peter Mutharika in a re-run presidential election last month, which compared to about 20% in the previous government.
Read more
Financial

Dow, S&P 500 end lower on fears over surging virus cases but Nasdaq hits record high

Reuters -
he Nasdaq hit another record high, however, helped by gains in Amazon.com (AMZN.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Apple Inc (AAPL.O).
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved