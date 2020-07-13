What lies ahead for the COVID-19 hit journalism industry?

The people who bring us the unfettered truth are becoming thinner and thinner on the ground. In these days of COVID-19 journalist jobs are disappearing faster than most. Ten years ago there were 10,000 journalists in South Africa. In March this year there were 5,000. In the last three months that number has dwindled to just 2,500, according to the South African National Editor’s Forum. What next? Hopewell Radebe, Journalist with SANEF joins CNBC Africa for more.