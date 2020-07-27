CEO InterviewsCoronavirusSouthern Africa

#VodacomDurbanJuly: The impact of Durban’s Virtual July Experience

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

Tourism is the lifeblood of the City of eThekwini and has recently launched the Durban’s Virtual July Experience to keep this popular event alive by inviting guest to experience it virtually. This campaign is aimed at promoting the City of Durban as destination of choice which. CNBC Africa spoke to Mfana Qwabe, eThekwini Economic Development and Planning Committee Decisions Chief Whip and Percy Mthembu, Deputy Chairperson of Umlazi Community Tourism Organisation about the experiences thus far and the impact on the township economy….


Partner Content

Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more
Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more

Trending Now

Economy

End game for oil? OPEC prepares for an age of dwindling demand

Reuters -
Reuters interviewed seven current and former officials or other sources involved in OPEC, most of whom asked not to be named. They said this year’s crisis that sent oil below $16 a barrel LCOc1 had prompted OPEC and its 13 members to question long-held views on the demand growth outlook.
Read more
Mining

Kumba Iron Ore’s interim earnings fall on lower sales and lockdown

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Kumba Iron Ore Ltd on Tuesday reported a 17% drop in interim earnings due to the impact...
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa’s rand firms, focus on Fed meeting

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand firmed in early trade on Tuesday, as lack of local drivers turned attention to a U.S....
Read more
International News

How a unicorn fell: Wirecard | CNBC Explains

CNBC -
German payments group Wirecard was once seen as Europe’s most exciting fintech company. Now it’s at the center of one of the biggest financial scandals frauds in the country’s history. CNBC’s Tom Chitty explains. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved