This special broadcast on the topic: Why Investing in Digital Infrastructure Post-COVID-19 is Critical to Africa’s Economic Recovery” brings together prominent speakers from the four corners of Africa. It also sees the announcement of the Africa50 Innovation Challenge Finalists….
#Africa50: Why Investing in Digital Infrastructure Post-COVID-19 is Critical to Africa’s Recovery
Zimbabwe agrees to pay $3.5 billion compensation to white farmers
Two decades ago Mugabe’s government carried out at times violent evictions of 4,500 white farmers and redistributed the land to around 300,000 Black families, arguing it was redressing colonial land imbalances.
Namibia seeks IMF funding to help fight COVID-19
WINDHOEK (Reuters) - The Namibian government has approached the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a 4.5 billion Namibian dollars ($274 million) emergency...
Finmin Ncube on who will fund Zim’s $3.5bn compensation to white farmers
Zimbabwe has agreed to pay $3.5 billion in compensation to white farmers who lost their land through invasions 20 years. The money will compensate for improvements made to the land by farmers. It is being seen as an olive branch from the government and a step away from the antagonistic days of the late president Robert Mugabe. Zimbabwe Finance Minister, Mthuli Ncube and veteran farmer Ben Freeth join CNBC Africa for more.
