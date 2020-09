Breaking story, please come back periodically.

South Africa to go into alert level 1 as of Sunday 20th September 2020.

International travel

South Africa to gradually ease restrictions on international travel as of 1st of October 2020, through one of three airports – OR Tambo, King Shaka International, and Capetown International. Travelers arriving into South Africa must have a Coronvris test not older than 72 hours.