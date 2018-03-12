Resilient Ivorian Lynda Aphing-Kouassi: From investment banker to social entrepreneur

Resilient Ivorian social entrepreneur, Lynda Aphing-Kouassi (see picture) established her business, Kaizene in 2014 to service private and public sector enterprises in applying their human resources.

After 15 years of working as an Investment Banker, Aphing-Kouassi created her internationally acclaimed business, seeking to pave the way for potentially successful business areas and believed it was fundamental to not only have a lasting impression but have the ability to develop talents in the most ethical manner. Aphing-Kouassi prides herself in knowing that her business has the potential to strengthen the capacities of any organisation.

Offering several services such as coaching, talent development, gender equality, corporate social responsibility and conference organisation for the development of the continent – it’s no wonder Kaizene has become a growing success!

presenter – Gugulethu Cele sat with powerhouse, Aphing-Kouassi, to discuss some of her entrepreneurial achievements

When asked what kind of impact she would like to achieve, Aphing-Kouassi, shared that she seeks to strengthen the capabilities of her clients in their daily activities for them to reach their full potential, to develop their surroundings and increase their productivity, this attainment of success to lift others captures the epitome of Chivas Regal Winning the Right Way.

Social Entrepreneurship to Aphing-Kouassi is a position that self-starters take to defend values of solidarity, sometimes in direct conflict with the search for economic performance. “One needs to know how to surround themselves with a well-grounded team of people who understand the merits of the approach, the vision of the company and who needs to be mobilised to make you move forward together. We try as much as possible to work with other companies to share knowledge, best practises to grow together to have a well-balanced ecosystem,” shares Aphing-Kouassi.

“When you create a social enterprise, you do not create it to sell it after 2 or 3 years, or to make immediate profit. Its vocation is to ensure, in the long term, the continuity of its missions.” Aphing-Kouassi echoes the Chivas Regal’s principle of shared success, “one needs to have a common vision and the same definition of social entrepreneurship, in the long term, between the various key stakeholders.”

“Above all, it must be known that, as an entrepreneur, you must know how to accept the losses, the debts, the dissatisfied employees as well as the demanding customers, the competition and especially the stress factor which must be channelled at all costs to reach its objectives.”

Aphing-Kouassi maintains strong ambition to extend Kaizene to the rest of sub-Saharan Africa for Africans to continue to collaborate in the advancement of the continent. “I attribute my present evolution to God who establishes everything in his time, to the perseverance that I have been able to face and to the criticisms and encouragement that make it possible to advance more effectively, but also to my team from London and Abidjan, which together strengthens our ideas to develop and run our firms better.”

