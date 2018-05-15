How this Nigerian entrepreneur is empowering technology businesses across the continent

Content supplied by Chivas

A self-confessed abstract thinker Nigerian entrepreneur, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, established Flutterwave, and became a provider of technology and infrastructure solutions for digital payments across the African continent.

With its headquarters in San Francisco and four offices across Africa, Flutterwave enabled over 300 entrepreneurs to build their own technology businesses, while also empowering over 400 000 businesses with their financial partners. Though a young business the enterprise began with the purpose of granting Africans the access to the global economy, build a lucrative economy and in turn influence the communities and businesses they operate with.

Chivas, Win the Right Way, season 2 presenter – Gugulethu Mfuphi caught up with the financial technology entrepreneur Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, to discuss some of his entrepreneurial milestones over a glass of Chivas Regal 12-Year-Old Whiskey.

When asked why the pursuit of the financial technology industry, Aboyeji responded, “I have learnt that in the next 30 years more Africans will be joining the global working population, which will bring about a new common prosperity in Africa. This was a great motivation factor for my business partners and I”.

“Our award-winning Omni-channel payments processor enables seamless and secure transactions processing across different payment instruments like mobile money, cards, bank accounts, airtime and different channels like web, mobile, agents, USSD and ATM in over 30 African countries.”

In relation to attracting investors Aboyeji says “This lies in telling a good story about the world one wants to create and how this can have great financial returns for the investment.” He emphasises that the key in attracting capital is in building a culture of trust and integrity.

Aboyeji echoes shared success is a theory he can strongly identify with as an entrepreneur operating on the African continent, one will find that this is the core value system of shared success and prosperity. To be a successful entrepreneur it’s essential to know how to treat and manage success as that will enhance your business and client-base.

For Aboyeji, the drive to achieve, even during challenges is what exemplifies the attainment of success that lifts others and captures the epitome of Chivas Regal Win the Right Way. One of the decisions that proved tough for the entrepreneur was when he had to turn away potential business in seeking to ensure that the existing clientele were well serviced and maintained. To most this could have been an opportunity that meant more capital and perhaps an expansion. Having made this decision he now knows the strength of being disciplined and operating within boundaries.

Aboyeji attributes his success to the grace of God, willingness to learn, seeking to build strong relationships and putting himself in a position of helping others accomplish great things.

