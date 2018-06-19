Southern Africa Judges announced for 2018 All Africa Business Leaders Awards

JOHANNESBURG, 15 JUNE 2018 – Partners, sponsors and members of the media gathered at Emoyeni Estate on Thursday, 14 June 2018 to meet the 8th All Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA™) Southern Africa judging panel and celebrate the start of the 2018 AABLA™ season.
The AABLA™ Southern Africa judging panel, supported by Auditing Partner Grant Thornton, includes:
Mr Sam Bhembe, CNBC Africa Non-Executive Director (Head Judge)
Mr Lee Naik, CEO of TransUnion Africa
Mr Jonathan Foster-Pedley, Dean and Director of Henley Business School Africa
Ms Anthea Gardner, CEO of Cartesian Capital
Ms Monique Vanek, CNBC Africa News Editor
Mr Bonang Mohale, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa
Dr Snowy Khoza, Executive Chairperson of Bigen Africa
The evening also welcomed 2018 category sponsors:
- Young Business Leader of the Year Presented by Lancaster University
- Company of the Year Presented by Hollard
- Industrialist of the Year Presented by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC)
Radio Partner Kaya FM and Magazine Partner Forbes Africa join the awards alongside strategic partner Thomson Reuters to amplify this year’s AABLA™ results.
Guests were spoilt for choice between warming up at the Honor Cognac bar or enjoying the view of Johannesburg’s nighttime skyline at Hollard’s purple gin bar, whilst networking with some of the high-caliber guests in attendance.
“After winning the award, many opportunities opened up”, shared Young Business Leader of the Year 2017 – Southern Africa and founder of DNA Brand Architects Sylvester Chauke. “We found ourselves traveling across the world showcasing our business as people were interested in what we do. We’ve been able to grow our business incredibly – 35% to be exact, just in one year – phenomenal growth,” added Chauke.
This year’s finalists will follow in the footsteps of the 2017 AABLA™ All Africa winners:
Young Business Leader of the Year Presented by Lancaster University
Alloysius Attah – Farmerline, CEO
Business Woman of the Year Presented by Wiphold
Oluwatoyin Sanni – United Capital PLC, Group CEO
Innovator of the Year
James Steere – Co-Founder, i-Drop Water
Industrialist of the Year Presented by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) General Mthembu – Founder, Mthembu Tissue Converting
Entrepreneur of the Year
Ivan and Lynette Saltzman – Founders, Dischem Pharmacies
Philanthropist of the Year
Jannie Mouton – Founder and Chairman, PSG Group
Company of the Year
Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd
Business Leader of the Year
Herbert Wigwe – Access Bank PLC, CEO
Lifetime Achievement Award
Dr Samuel Motsuenyane – Founder, Dr Sam Motsuenyane Rural Development Foundation
For more information and to submit a nomination, visit www.aablawards.com and follow the 8th All Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA™) in Partnership with CNBC Africa on Twitter: @aablawards and #AABLA2018. Nominations close on 30 June 2018.
The event is proudly produced by ABN Event Productions.