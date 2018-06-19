Southern Africa Judges announced for 2018 All Africa Business Leaders Awards

The 8th All Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA™) Southern Africa judging panel met with partners, sponsors and media ahead of the 2018 AABLA™ season at a stylish dinner in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG, 15 JUNE 2018 – Partners, sponsors and members of the media gathered at Emoyeni Estate on Thursday, 14 June 2018 to meet the 8th All Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA™) Southern Africa judging panel and celebrate the start of the 2018 AABLA™ season.

The AABLA™ Southern Africa judging panel, supported by Auditing Partner Grant Thornton, includes:

Mr Sam Bhembe, CNBC Africa Non-Executive Director (Head Judge)

Mr Lee Naik, CEO of TransUnion Africa

Mr Jonathan Foster-Pedley, Dean and Director of Henley Business School Africa

Ms Anthea Gardner, CEO of Cartesian Capital

Ms Monique Vanek, CNBC Africa News Editor

Mr Bonang Mohale, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa

Dr Snowy Khoza, Executive Chairperson of Bigen Africa

The evening also welcomed 2018 category sponsors:

Young Business Leader of the Year Presented by Lancaster University

Company of the Year Presented by Hollard

Industrialist of the Year Presented by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC)

Radio Partner Kaya FM and Magazine Partner Forbes Africa join the awards alongside strategic partner Thomson Reuters to amplify this year’s AABLA™ results.

Guests were spoilt for choice between warming up at the Honor Cognac bar or enjoying the view of Johannesburg’s nighttime skyline at Hollard’s purple gin bar, whilst networking with some of the high-caliber guests in attendance.

“After winning the award, many opportunities opened up”, shared Young Business Leader of the Year 2017 – Southern Africa and founder of DNA Brand Architects Sylvester Chauke. “We found ourselves traveling across the world showcasing our business as people were interested in what we do. We’ve been able to grow our business incredibly – 35% to be exact, just in one year – phenomenal growth,” added Chauke.

This year’s finalists will follow in the footsteps of the 2017 AABLA™ All Africa winners:

Young Business Leader of the Year Presented by Lancaster University

Alloysius Attah – Farmerline, CEO

Business Woman of the Year Presented by Wiphold

Oluwatoyin Sanni – United Capital PLC, Group CEO

Innovator of the Year

James Steere – Co-Founder, i-Drop Water

Industrialist of the Year Presented by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) General Mthembu – Founder, Mthembu Tissue Converting

Entrepreneur of the Year

Ivan and Lynette Saltzman – Founders, Dischem Pharmacies

Philanthropist of the Year

Jannie Mouton – Founder and Chairman, PSG Group

Company of the Year

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd

Business Leader of the Year

Herbert Wigwe – Access Bank PLC, CEO

Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr Samuel Motsuenyane – Founder, Dr Sam Motsuenyane Rural Development Foundation

For more information and to submit a nomination, visit www.aablawards.com and follow the 8th All Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA™) in Partnership with CNBC Africa on Twitter: @aablawards and #AABLA2018. Nominations close on 30 June 2018.

The event is proudly produced by ABN Event Productions.