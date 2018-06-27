Africa Oil & Power returns to Cape Town connecting the continent’s top leaders

Global leaders in the oil and energy industry will highlight Africa Oil & Power 2018 in Cape Town, including H.E. Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo, Secretary General of OPEC, Dr Sun Xiansheng, Secretary General of the International Energy Forum and H.E. Mahaman Laouan Gaya, Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization.

AOP, the continent’s leading platform for energy development and discussion, is returning to Cape Town for the third year, bringing together an elite cadre of government officials, private sector executives and industry experts to address the key issues in Africa’s oil and power sectors.

The theme for the conference — Energy Coalitions — will drive the conversation about the best way to drive Africa’s energy sectors forward. From regional cooperation at the government level and private companies coordinating on development and financing deals to how the private and public sectors can collaborate together, focusing on current and new partnerships will be the focus of AOP 2018.

With the importance of energy coalitions highlighting the conference, H.E. Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo will be bestowed with the “Africa Oil Man of the Year” award during the Energy Coalitions dinner.

The event has confirmed the participation of 15 African energy oil and ministers, including H.E. Jeff Radebe, Minister of Energy of the Republic of South Africa; Hon. Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources of Nigeria; H.E. Gabriel M. Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea; Hon. Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth, Minister of Petroleum of South Sudan; H.E. Pascal Houangni Ambourouet, Minister of Petroleum and Hydrocarbons of Gabon; Hon. Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, Minister of Energy of Ghana; H.E. Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Somalia; H.E. Ernest Gbwaboubou, Minister of Mines, Industry and technological Development of Cameroon; H.E. Foumakoye Gado, Minister of Petroleum, Niger; H.E. Jean Marc Thystere Tchicaya, Minister of Hydrocarbons, Republic of Congo; Hon. Charles Keter, Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum of Kenya; H.E. Mansour Elimane Kane, Minister of Oil and Energy of Senegal; H.E. Marc Dederiwe Albi-Bidamon, Minister of Mines and Energy of Togo and Hon. Dona Jean-Claude Houssou, Minister of Energy, Water; Mines of Benin and Hon. Dr. Dhieu Mathok Diing Wol, Minister of Energy and Dams of the Republic of South Sudan.

The third annual AOP flagship conference, held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, will feature an engaging three-day program with panels on upstream development, the status of mega projects in Africa, trading and finance.

New additions this year will also include a full day dedicated to the power sector, including looking at the role of gas in Africa’s power sector, renewables and the promise of regional power pools; a focus on what national oil companies are doing in Africa; country pavilions and an exhibition hall. For more information and to participate, go to: https://africaoilandpower.com/event/aop-2018/