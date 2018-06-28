KLM Empowered journeys to unlock Human Greatness among S.African employees           

KLM Empowered aims to transform South African businesses from the inside out, by unlocking the talent pipeline of every individual’s innate greatness.

William Shakespeare wrote: “be not afraid of greatness. Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and others have greatness thrust upon them.” KLM Empowered Human Solutions Specialists has embarked on a mission to unlock human potential and experience the Greatness Effect. Their objective? To ignite success, empower diversity and instill greatness in the people of our nation. No mere simple task, but the maverick at the helm of this campaign, Lyn Mansour, CEO and Founder of KLM Empowered (see below), is brimming with nothing but positivity, excitement and resolve at the thought of her journey ahead.

The campaign, appropriately titled ‘The Greatness Effect’, sees KLM Empowered aiming to transform South African businesses from the inside out, by unlocking the talent pipeline of every individual’s innate greatness. “The purpose of the campaign is to encourage future-forward thinking amongst CEO’s and team leaders when it comes to skills development; so that ‘greatness’ becomes a “doing word”, an action plan,” says Mansour.

Unlock your potential and ignite your passion with the KLM Empowered Greatness Effect.

“When just one individual is given the opportunity to be ‘Great’, their energy and passion awakens a domino effect in those surrounding them. This is how we transform communities: harnessing greatness from within, one individual at a time,” says Mansour.

Currently in South Africa, the unemployment rate sits at 26,7%. That is, 5.9 million individuals without work. 7.5% of this unemployed collective includes persons living with disabilities, according to Stats SA 2018 report. By instilling greatness through skills development and skills transfer, the KLM Empowered team encourages diversity, inclusion and empowerment in businesses today; striving to strengthen the economy through progressive adult education and wage the battle against rife unemployment.

KLM Empowered speaks of #TheGreatnessEffect as a conduit to change and a catalyst to inspired awareness. “Greatness is not just about being the best at what you do, it’s about bringing out the excellence in others because of what you do, and how you do it,” says Mansour.

With its Level 1 B-BBEE scorecard and a highly experienced project management team, facilitators and operational professionals the accredited institute has a strong foothold across all regions of South Africa. In its 13th year of transformative adult education, KLM Empowered chose to share its passion for purpose driven skills development, in the emotive rollout of #TheGreatnessEffect Campaign.

Mansour and her team worked closely with their digital and media marketing partners, So Interactive Digital Agency and Room 206, to launch a powerful and emotive rollout that captures the sincerity of the KLM Empowered ethos. The campaign can be engaged across a string of digital platforms and heard on leading talk radio stations. Visit (https://www.facebook.com/klm.empowered/) for a look.

“Greatness is a consciousness and education is a gateway to infinite possibilities,” ends Mansour.

For more info visit www.klmempowered.com or call: 011 856 4700

More about Lyn Mansour: The CEO of Hearts

Lyn Mansour is the firelighter and inspiration driver behind the campaign. As the founder and CEO of KLM Empowered she has witnessed the challenges, triumphs and everything in between that KLM Empowered has faced head-on in its 13 years. Mansour’s work has earned her awards and titles such as “CEO of Africa 2017” as voted by CEO Today.

Through KLM Empowered, Mansour is able to transform lives. With a vast portfolio of Learnership programmes for all young persons living, with or without a disability, KLM Empowered offers South African individuals the opportunity to better themselves with both knowledge and skills. “No-one can ever take your knowledge away from you. They can take your car, your home, your job, but they can never take your education-it belongs to you indefinitely and only has the potential to expand and grow with you,” says Mansour.

What sets KLM Empowered apart is its compassion. It’s ultimate intention to see its Learners thrive and grow. The reputable organisation KLM Empowered, based in Johannesburg South Africa, is a registered DHET Private FET College and multi-Seta accredited training provider, services a diverse range of industries. Since its inception in 2005, KLM Empowered has dedicated its ethos to transforming the nation through purpose-driven education.

