The 4th Industrial Revolution a catalyst for growth; how SADC is keeping up

If the Southern African Development Community (SADC) is to take full advantage of the 4th Industrial Revolution its policies have to change to fall in line with global movements.

The Joint meeting for Ministers Responsible for Education & Training, Science, Technology and Innovation came together in Durban, South Africa to review progress and implementation of on-going programmes and initiatives in the related sectors, and in particular, in relation to the regional priority agenda around the 4th Industrial Revolution.

These meetings were hosted by South Africa’s Department of Science and Technology.

As the SADC region aims to maintain its Regional Integration and economic development narrative, it needs to embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution and its disruptive effect on all economies.

The development of digital skills is paramount and public-private partnerships are powerful levers for change.

The conversation has been ongoing, following on from discussions that were held in the country of Eswatini last year. A key component for the gathering this year is to assess the strides that have been made and developing ways that will move the region further towards industrialisation.

For Namibia, one of the member states, much has been achieved but the region still has its work cut out for it.