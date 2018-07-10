How Cameroonian social entrepreneur Jim Bakoume is creating solutions that solve communal challenges

This content was brought to you by Chivas

Jim Bakoume, a Cameroonian entrepreneur established Splufic Studio, a forward-thinking space that seeks to design digital experiences that puts people first. With a background in web design and mobile application, Bakoume is set to make his business venture a successful one by making sure that his business solutions are as humanly friendly as possible.

A technology entrepreneur, Bakoume says he chose the technology industry because of specialised skills needed by enterprises in his country. This encouraged him to meet his client’s needs for great digital experiences that transform businesses and resonates with their customers. From this insight Splufic was created to offer a solution for businesses that sought diverse digital solutions.

Chivas, Win the Right Way, season 2 presenter – Gugulethu Cele caught up with web designer and entrepreneur Jim Bakoume, to discuss some of his exciting entrepreneurial milestones over a glass of Chivas Regal 12-Year-Old Whisky.

When asked what kind of impact he would like to make, Bakoume said “I would like to do more than design and develop digital experiences but participate more in what interests my customers, explore what influences their choices and challenge societal norms of providing services. We have also looked at creating impactful solutions through virtual incubation spaces for start-ups who will be working with our teams to assist them in delivering effective end products that meet their original objectives.”

His thoughts on social entrepreneurs is that, social entrepreneur’s purpose is to invest in and cultivate a society and further create social value. This demonstrates their interest and consideration about current and evolving socio issues that need a solution. With how business runs , Bakoume acknowledges there are hindrances that keep social entrepreneurs from succeeding due to the inability to plan accordingly, not being purpose-driven as well as the lack of commitment for the plans of the desired business pursuit.

By means of finding the balance between income and impact, the tech entrepreneur says “It depends on the recognised culture by the business and only when this is properly introduced and orientated can the balance be achieved. The time invested to provide solutions will have a positive impact on the business and when this has been achieved, businesses will attract substantial income.”

Bakoume adds that he attributes his success to “Working hard, celebrating the big and small milestones of my achievements and surrounding myself with individuals that play a great role in helping me advance personally and entrepreneurially.” Bakoume’s consistent endeavour towards incorporating the principles of innovation to galvanise the development of his community resonates with Chivas’ dictum of winning the right way.

In terms of making decisions, his toughest decision yet was to allow himself to be fearless and step out of his comfort zone which permitted him to be relentless in following his dreams of being an entrepreneur.

Chivas Regal strives to recognise valuable contributions made by social entrepreneurs and the entrepreneur identifies with the principles of sharing success because sharing success can teach people and help them with their respective journeys. He continues “When the sharing of knowledge is present, success is amplified not only for the person who has attained it but for those that were impacted by the success.”

