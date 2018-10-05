How transformation through people has placed RCS among the Top Employers

I am inspired in my ambition to run a successful business because it not only creates job opportunities that put individuals in positions where they are able to support themselves and achieve their dreams, but also their families’, says Regan Adams, CEO of RCS. RCS, a financial services company that was bought by BNP Paribas in 2014 is in the midst of an exciting business transformation. Adams believes that this transformation will be achieved by driving a new culture and new ways of working. It is exactly this belief that informs the HR strategy, which places employees at the heart of the business’ transformation, ensuring that they are equipped and empowered for this change. This strategy was created through a strong collaboration between the local HR team, the business, and support from the BNP Paribas Corporate HR team in Paris. With the solid blueprint in place and the wheels set in motion, the HR team embarked on the journey for RCS to become accredited as a Top Employer. Sandi Richardson, Deputy Head of HR explains that this accreditation is not only a prestigious accolade for RCS but will continue to elevate the HR team’s delivery through the benchmark reports and feedback provided by Top Employer. Richardson says that participation in the Top Employer certification process will deliver a sustained and strengthened performance, supporting the team’s mission to make RCS a great place to work.

Richardson says that this is an exciting time for the RCS team. The HR function have accelerated their own transformation with the introduction of a BNP Paribas sponsored, digital employee tool, called ‘About Me’. This tool is intended to empower employees to take ownership for their career development. ‘About Me’ puts the employee in the driving seat of their career by integrating the individual’s data around their career preferences and professional profiles. The use of algorithms then suggests learning and mobility offerings from both the Learning Management System and Recruitment tools. This tool also hosts the employee’s appraisal (including the functionality for continuous feedback) and personal development plan. The digital nature of the tools means that it promotes transparency, flexibility and accessibility in these fundamental topics.

RCS equips its leaders to lead differently by providing Leadership Development programmes that are not only focused on the technical aspects of transformation but the behaviours required of those entrusted to guide its teams. RCS employs many new entrants to the labour market, particular into its call centre. A host of development programmes are put in place to support the growth of these employees. Some of these initiatives include secondments across the business, an internal graduate programme and financial assistance to fund their tertiary education.

RCS further invests in the wellbeing of its employees by providing holistic, world class wellness facilities both onsite and offsite. These include clinics providing primary healthcare, gyms, fitness classes of varying natures to suit the diverse preferences of its employees and a host of initiatives throughout the year. RCS also invests in the education of the children of their qualifying staff, through its annual bursary programme.

This drive to empower extends beyond the borders of RCS as Adams explains that RCS strives to be an organisation that contributes to the building of South Africa’s nation. This is done through various contributions and the efforts of its employees in a number of organisations and projects that are focused on the upliftment of the communities within which RCS operates.

Content supplied by RCS