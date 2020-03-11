This content was supplied by the IATF

A city that’s synonymous with innovation and creativity, Kigali, Rwanda plays host to this year’s Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) – the only pan-African B2B cross-sector trade fair. Focusing on the newly launched African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the week-long event promotes trade and investment across 55 countries. Major African traders, political stakeholders, buyers, investors, entrepreneurs and product manufacturers will join forces from 1 to 7 September 2020 to drive growth through unrivalled business opportunities.

Location, location

Situated in the heart of Rwanda, Kigali is buzzing with possibility and African charm. Home to countless creative startups and tech hubs and supported by a promising investment climate, the dynamic and progressive capital is the perfect setting for the key event boosting trade in Africa – the IATF 2020.

Innovation aside, ‘the land of a thousand hills’ also boasts picturesque views with rolling green hills and valleys. Stretching into Rwanda’s countryside, Kigali offers visitors plenty of outdoor escapes with over 430 000 hectares of forests and four national parks. Those seeking adventure can climb Mount Kigali — the highest of Kigali’s hills — to experience panoramic views of the city.

And for those who enjoy immersing themselves in the culture of a brand-new city, Kigali celebrates creativity and passion through thriving art, trade, coffee and restaurant scenes. Visitors are spoilt for choice when it comes to interesting art galleries, including the humble Niyo Art Gallery – a Rwandan home that has been transformed into a colourful museum for local works. A percentage of profits go to the Niyo Cultural Centre, which shelters and educates street children. For local goods and tasty food, the Kigali Culture Village provides a dedicated space for local artisans and food vendors. From charming fair-trade coffee shops to creative fusion restaurants, visitors can also treat their taste buds to real Rwandan java and delightful dishes.

Rapid development in the city has seen the creation of several new shopping malls, collaborative office buildings and entrepreneurship hubs like Norrsken Kigali – started by Sweden’s Norrsken Foundation to drive technology developments across the region. An acclaimed convention centre has also been constructed – IATF 2020 will host over 5 000 participants, 10 000 visitors and buyers, and 1 100 exhibitors at the state-of-the-art Intare Convention Arena.

Travel options

Kigali International Airport (KGL) is in Kanombe, a few kilometres outside of the city centre. Well connected to other major airports in Africa and cities across the world, including Amsterdam, Brussels, Dubai, Istanbul, London and Tel Aviv, IATF attendees can fly into Rwanda with ease. National carrier RwandAir is recognised as one of the safest and fastest-growing airlines on the African continent.

Road travel into Rwanda is another viable option, especially for those wanting to take in the natural beauty of the country. Sharing land borders with Burundi, the DRC, Tanzania and Uganda, attendees can opt for independent taxis or privately-run buses spanning the entire country.

Interested in learning more or registering for the event? Explore the IATF experience at www.intrafricantradefair.com/en.