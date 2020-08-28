South African born Elon Musk’s net worth tops $100 billion: Forbes

(Reuters) – Silicon Valley entrepreneur Elon Musk’s net worth topped $100 billion on Friday, according to the Forbes real-time billionaires list, as the shares of electric-car maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) see a more than five-fold surge in value this year.

A large chunk of his wealth comes from the 21% stake in Tesla, according to Forbes. Tesla shares, which went public at $17 a piece in 2010, rose as much as 3.5% in morning trade to a record high of $2,318.49.

The company became the world’s most valuable carmaker by market capitalization on July 1 when it overtook front runner Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and has over the last 10 years made many of its retail investors millionaires.

Billionaire Elon Musk: I am not Warren Buffett’s biggest fan (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for E3/Entertainment Software Association)

Musk is now part of an elite club of just four others with twelve digit net worth. His nearly $100 billion, however, is just about half the net worth of the world’s richest man and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) CEO Jeff Bezos, according to Forbes.

Musk, who co-founded and sold Internet payments company PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.O), now leads some of the most futuristic companies in the world.

Besides Tesla, he heads rocket company SpaceX and Neuralink, a startup that is developing ultra-high bandwidth brain-machine interfaces to connect the human brain to computers.

He set up the Boring Company to make affordable tunnels below busy city streets to for an all-electric public transportation system to avoid the nasty traffic jams in U.S. cities.