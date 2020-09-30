Travel

Emirates to resume flights to Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Harare, and Mauritius in October

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa
Emirates Boeing 777. Credit: Emirates.com

Emirates announced it will resume flights to three African countries in October.

Emirates will fly to Johannesburg (1 October), Cape Town (1 October), Durban (4 October) in South Africa; Harare in Zimbabwe (1 October); and Mauritius (3 October). The addition of the five cities will expand the Emirates’ network to 92 destinations, as the airline gradually resumes its operations.

Passengers flying in and out of Emirates’ three South African gateways can connect to Dubai and onward connections to Europe, the Far East, Middle East, West Asia, and Australasia. 

Breaking SA: Moves to alert level 1, International travel to re-start on October 1st

Last week, This Day Nigeria reported that Emirates would be banned from flying to Nigeria, however, at the time of writing, flights to Lagos and Abuja are available for booking on Emirates.com

Emirates will operate to Harare with two weekly flights linked to its Lusaka service.

Flights from Dubai to Mauritius will initially operate once a week on Saturdays, supporting the Mauritian government’s repatriation efforts to bring its citizens home, and enabling the recovery of the country’s tourism industry by safely connecting leisure travellers from Europe, the Far East and the Middle East to the popular Indian Ocean island destination. 

