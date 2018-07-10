Talking Books Ep 13: The Perennial Truth: Awakening of the Soul book by TLB Kurger

This episode of Talking Books steps off the beaten path to delve into matters spiritual and metaphysical. To do so, CNBC Africa’s Jill de Villiers is joined by TLB Kurger, author of the book ‘The Perennial Truth: Awakening of the Soul. He is a CA by profession, who spent over 20 years in the corporate sector before investing in his own business. Over the past three decades he studied spiritual sciences.