Billionaire Elon Musk posts video of the first firing of the new SpaceX Raptor rocket engine

Elon Musk showed off videos of the first test firing of SpaceX’s Starship Raptor engine in a series of tweets late on Sunday.

SpaceX’s Starship is a rocket the company is designing with the goal of transporting humans and cargo to Mars. SpaceX is currently building a prototype of the rocket at its facility near Brownsville, Texas.

In a tweet, Musk said he was “so proud of great work” by the SpaceX team. Musk is CEO of privately-held SpaceX as well as electric vehicle company Tesla.

