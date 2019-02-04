Billionaire Elon Musk posts video of the first firing of the new SpaceX Raptor rocket engine

By Elizabeth Schulze

Elon Musk showed off videos of the first test firing of SpaceX’s Starship Raptor engine in a series of tweets late on Sunday.

SpaceX’s Starship is a rocket the company is designing with the goal of transporting humans and cargo to Mars. SpaceX is currently building a prototype of the rocket at its facility near Brownsville, Texas.

At @SpaceX Texas with engineering team getting ready to fire new Raptor rocket engine pic.twitter.com/ACFM8AtY8w — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2019

First firing of Starship Raptor flight engine! So proud of great work by @SpaceX team!! pic.twitter.com/S6aT7Jih4S — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2019

In a tweet, Musk said he was “so proud of great work” by the SpaceX team. Musk is CEO of privately-held SpaceX as well as electric vehicle company Tesla.

This article was first published by CNBC https://www.cnbc.com/2019/02/04/elon-musk-tweets-spacex-starship-raptor-rocket-engine-firing.html and is republished with its permission.