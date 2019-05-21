Africa’s largest economies hold MPC meetings

A few of the biggest economies in Sub-Saharan Africa are holding policy meetings over the next 2 weeks. With the likes of Ghana, Kenya and Angola holding meetings before the end of the month, higher oil prices and droughts seem to be a contesting factor in an inflation raise. However for my discussion today we look at the prospects and outcome of 2 of the largest economies in Africa holding MPC meetings this week, Nigeria and South Africa. Isaac Matshego, Economist at Nedbank and CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor discuss the interest rate expectations for this week....