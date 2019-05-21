Nigeria MPC retains MPR at 13.5% (Full Speech) Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele announced that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided on Tuesday to retain the MPR rate at 13.5 per cent.... May 21, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Daily Newsletter African Bank enters digital banking market with MyWORLD launch Daily Newsletter CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele answers questions from media after MPC announcement Daily Newsletter Understanding the investment case for MTN Nigeria Daily Newsletter Malawians head to the polls, analysts expect tight race Daily Newsletter Old Mutual remains positive on SA’s economic growth outlook, here’s why Daily Newsletter Africa’s largest economies hold MPC meetings Daily Newsletter What Google’s decision to cut ties with Huawei means if you own one of its phones Daily Newsletter Kenyan banks launch app to shakeup lending market for small businesses, here’s why Daily Newsletter Why Zambia is seeking a new investor in Vedanta-controlled copper miner Daily Newsletter Creating a cashless Africa Daily Newsletter Nigeria’s economy grew 2.01% in Q1 2019 Daily Newsletter Uzoma Dozie discusses Nigeria’s digital future Daily Newsletter Zimbabwe, the land of three prices at least Daily Newsletter Billionaire Jack Ma’s advice to African entrepreneurs on how to deal with rejection Daily Newsletter Zipline, which launched in Rwanda, now a unicorn Daily Newsletter Lessons from Singapore for SA’s newly elected President Cyril Ramaphosa Daily Newsletter African Travel Indaba, telling more than an African travel success story Daily Newsletter President Paul Kagame speaks on how technology can rebuild Rwanda Daily Newsletter MTN Nigeria gains 10% on second trading day Daily Newsletter Why Kenya wants a new IMF deal Latest Posts Malawians head to the polls, analysts expect tight race May 21, 2019 What Google’s decision to cut ties with Huawei means if you... May 20, 2019 Kenyan banks launch app to shakeup lending market for small businesses,... May 20, 2019 Why Zambia is seeking a new investor in Vedanta-controlled copper miner May 20, 2019 Creating a cashless Africa May 20, 2019 Video Fedgroup rakes in R70mn for their first year of impact investment May 21, 2019 Tari’s Riccardo Spagni on the latest Blockchain market trends May 21, 2019 Coronation’s profits hurt by outflows May 21, 2019 African Bank enters digital banking market with MyWORLD launch May 21, 2019 CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele answers questions from media after MPC announcement May 21, 2019