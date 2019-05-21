Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the looting of the West Darfur Headquarters of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) in El Geneina on 14 May 2019. During the forceful intrusion into the UNAMID camp, UN property and contingent-owned-equipment were looted, premises vandalised and the lives of UN staff and personnel put at grave risk.

The members of the Security Council stressed that attacks against United Nations premises and personnel are reprehensible and unacceptable.

The members of the Security Council called upon the Sudanese authorities to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of all UNAMD sites in Darfur, to swiftly investigate these incidents, and to bring all perpetrators of these acts to justice.

The members of the Security Council called upon the Sudanese authorities to facilitate the responsible handover of UNAMID sites.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support to the UNAMID Joint Special Representative and to UNAMID and the full implementation of its mandate.

