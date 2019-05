Why women in leadership can boost economies by 35%

Gender equality is a topic stressed almost every day globally, and a study conducted by the IMF has seen the urge for women to lead the way in business as an important strategy to improve equality ratings and in turn see a countries economy grow by almost 35 per cent. Donna Rachelson, CEO of Branding and Marketing You and author of SA’s best-selling book ‘Play to Win: What women can learn from men in business’ joins CNBC Africa for more....