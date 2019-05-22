Portfolio Watch: Trends in currency markets, mergers and acquisitions in South Africa

On this week’s episode of Portfolio Watch we discuss the trends in currency markets and when trading should be approached with a long-term or short term investment strategy, joined by Andre Cilliers, Director at TreasuryONE, and James Turp, Head of fixed income at Absa asset management. In the second half of the show we examine whether bigger is always better, when do mergers and acquisitions indicate of a good time to invest joined by Gary Booysen, Director and Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss....