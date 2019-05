How public and private sector collaboration can help solve social issues

As the Kenyan government focuses on what they've coined, the 'Big 4' agenda, CNBC Africa's Makeda Mahadeo spoke to Presidential Communications Officer Laban Cliff Onserio, on the side-lines of the Africa Shared Value Summit about how the Kenyan government collaborates with the private sector to solve social issues. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...