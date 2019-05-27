Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Professional Provident Society (PPS) (www.PPS.co.za), the South Africa-based specialized insurance services leader, has aligned its Information Technology teams with Freshworks (www.Freshworks.com), a leading customer engagement software provider. PPS uses Freshservice, the IT Services Management (ITSM) software from Freshworks to ensure that all teams work towards a quick and effective resolution to its IT services.

The implementation aligns to the company’s vision to completely move to cloud by 2023. Amid a global paradigm shift in technology, PPS is among leading South African businesses making a shift from legacy systems and embracing cloud innovation.

Founded in 1941, PPS is recognized as a company of value and integrity by professionals in the region and is a trusted brand for providing tailor-made insurance, investments, healthcare and financial services for graduate professionals.

Prior to integrating its IT support with Freshworks, teams at PPS would manage service requests via emails, phone calls, excel, and other sources. The need for a single aggregated system where people could go and have visibility into service requests and manage their IT needs led to the integration Freshservice, PPS has implemented a secure cloud solution for the entire organization.

The automations have helped reduce the manual work involved in assigning tickets and tasks to different teams, thereby boosting efficiency. Freshservice provides ITIL-aligned features and strong reporting to get the most out of the internal teams.

With Freshservice integration across its IT teams, PPS aims to achieve a SLA compliance of 98% by the end of 2019. Currently, PPS gets around 2000 tickets a month and has 200 agents who are using Freshservice. As the teams are using the product, PPS has seen drastic improvement in the SLA compliance and employees have higher trust in IT support and services within the organisation.

Freshservice is a multi-award winning, ITIL-compliant service management software, which is known for its strong collaboration capabilities.

“As an ITIL shop, we were searching for an ITSM solution that is fully ITIL compliant to fit into our holistic Cloud Strategy,” says Avsharn Bachoo, CTO at PPS. “Freshworks ticked all the boxes, therefore enabling us to have a single view of all our ITIL processes end to end. It also empowered us to elevate our overall Service Levels and enhancing the overall Customer experience which is most important,” concludes Bachoo.

“An ITSM solution helps teams function with better efficiency and Freshservice helped the IT teams of PPS collaborate better” said Saurabh Prabhuzantye, Regional Head for Middle East & Africa at Freshworks. “PPS also setup a well-defined ITIL-aligned escalation process to ensure better resolution times.”

About PPS: Founded in 1941, PPS (www.PPS.co.za) is the largest mutual financial services company in South Africa. The 78-year-old business has more than 200,000 members who enjoy access to a comprehensive suite of financial, insurance, investments and healthcare products that are tailored to meet the needs of graduate professionals. For more information, please visit www.PPS.co.za

About Freshworks: Freshworks (www.Freshworks.com) provides customer engagement software to businesses of all sizes, making it easy for customer support, sales and marketing professionals to communicate more effectively with customers and deliver moments of wow. Freshworks offers a full suite of SaaS (Software as a Service) products that create compelling customer experiences and lets businesses share a 360 degree view of relevant customer information internally.

Founded in October 2010, Freshworks Inc. is backed by Accel, Tiger Global Management, CapitalG and Sequoia Capital India. Freshworks is a 2,000 + team headquartered in San Mateo, California, with global offices in India, UK, Australia and Germany. The company's cloud-based suite is widely used by over 150,000 businesses around the world including the NHS, Honda, Rightmove, Hugo Boss, Citizens Advice, Toshiba and Cisco. For more information, please visit www.Freshworks.com