Bank of Kigali unveils new platform to bridge gap in Rwanda’s agriculture sector

In Rwanda, although around 70 per cent of the population lives off of agriculture activities, and are responsible for 30 per cent of the country's GDP; the sector only accesses about 6% of all loans issued; largely due to lack of data and information that financiers can rely on. Now, the Bank of Kigali has launched a potential solution - a new product dubbed, ‘Ikofi’, that will help turn around the perception and financing of the local agricultural sector. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Regis Rugemanshuro, Chief Digital Officer at the Bank of Kigali. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...