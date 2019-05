Can sweet potatoes be a solution to Africa’s food problem?

Ahead of the 11th Triennial Conference of the African Potato Association happening in Kigali this season, CNBC Africa spoke to JanLow, World Food Prize Co-Laureate & Principal Scientist for the International Potato Centre on how sweet potatoes and other varieties of the root vegetable could be the solution to Africa's food security and agricultural woes. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...