Zimbabwe difficult to read – Nampak CEO

Johannesburg based packaging group, Nampak has struggled with a number of their African operations for the interim period ended 31 March 2019. Revenue is down 4 per cent to R8.5billion. HEPS is also down 9 per cent. Nampak decided not to declare a dividend due to uncertain Zimbabwe cash inflows and the delayed disposal of their Glass business. André de Ruyter, CEO of Nampak Limited joins CNBC Africa for more....