Global charities urge UN to elevate Ebola response to maximum level

Global charities including Oxfam are asking the United Nations to ramp up Ebola prevention work in the Democratic Republic of Congo to the highest level of emergency response. This comes as violence by armed groups continues to undermine attempts to stop the epidemic. Niniola Soleye, Managing Director of DRASA Health Trust joins CNBC Africa for this discussion. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...