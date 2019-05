Nigeria’s consumers under pressure

Coronation Merchant Bank says the established market share of the principal listed companies in the food and Home and Personal Care Industry in Nigeria are being eroded and appears to have shifted from the large listed players to a number of low-cost, low-price point competitors and entrants. Guy Czartoryski, Head of Research at Coronation Merchant Bank joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.