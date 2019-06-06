Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

U.S. Ambassador to Malawi Virginia Palmer today announced that 17 Malawian young leaders will participate in the 2018 Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders in the United States. This current cohort brings the number of Malawian participants to 85 since the Mandela Washington Fellowship began in 2014.

Ambassador Palmer congratulated the 17 new Mandela Washington Fellows on their selection and encouraged them to take full advantage of the six-week leadership development program on university campuses across the United States in June-July 2018. The participating universities include the University of Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Rutgers University, Oklahoma State University, and Syracuse University.

Ambassador Palmer said, “You were selected to participate in this prestigious exchange program – among hundreds of applicants – because you already demonstrated creativity, passion and a commitment to your communities. The U.S. Embassy looks forward to working with you to support your contributions to a healthier, more prosperous future for Malawi. You reaffirm for me that Malawi’s future is a bright one!”

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) aims to invest in the next generation of African leaders. Every year, the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders takes young African leaders to the United States for academic instruction, practical experience, and mentorship in the fields of public management, civic leadership, and business and entrepreneurship.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Malawi.Media filesDownload logo