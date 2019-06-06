Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Foundation Day celebrations of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) were organised by the Embassy of India on 4th June 2019 in Addis Ababa. H.E. Dr.Ergoge Tesfaye, Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, who is presently the highest ranking ICCR alumnus in the government (PhD from Andhra University in 2017) was the Chief Guest on the occasion. H.E. Dr.Kaba Urgessa, State Minister for Agriculture & Natural Resources was the Guest of Honour. Dr Kaba Urgessa is the recipient of the ICCR Distinguished Alumni Award for 2018. More than hundred alumni of ICCR in Ethiopia participated in the evening programme.

Welcoming the alumni on the occasion, Ambassador Anurag Srivastava highlighted the objective of ICCR and of the educational scholarship programme which was to build bridges between cultures and strenthen bonds among people. He announced the launch of the ICCR alumni network in Ethiopia and invited the alumni to work closely with the Mission to further strengthen and grow this network. He also invited alumni to spread the word about educational opportunities in India including under the Study in India programme and through distance learning and tele-education.

Minister Dr Ergoge Tesfaye urged the alumni to act as ambassadors of both countries and build bridges. She said that she was proud to be an ICCR alumnus and stated that she would always work to strengthen ties between the two countries. State Minister Dr Kaba Urgessa shared anecdotes from his long stay in India for his undergraduate, post-graduate and PhD degrees. He urged students going for higher education to India through ICCR scholarships to use the opportunity to travel within the country and learn about its rich culture and heritage.

The formal part of the evening was followed by an entertaining cultural programme consisting of Indian dance and song performances, a fashion show showcasing different regions of Ethiopia and a live caricature performed by talented and enthusiastic ICCR alumni.

