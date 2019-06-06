Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The United States condemns the recent attacks on protesters in Sudan. We send our condolences to the victims and families who lost loved ones. We call on Sudan’s Transitional Military Council and the Rapid Support Forces to desist from violence and we call for resumed contact with the Forces for Freedom and Change with the aim of a civilian-led transition that leads to timely elections and free expression of the will of the Sudanese people. We support the African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council’s April 30 communique.

Senior Department officials are engaging now with officials in the region and we welcome the recent statements from the AU, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia calling for restraint from violence and resumption of dialogue. The United States remains firmly committed to working with the people of Sudan, along with our international partners, in pursuit of a peaceful solution in Sudan.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Regional Media Hub.