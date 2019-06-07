Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

FIFA (https://www.FIFA.com) has taken note of the alleged events concerning Mr Ahmad Ahmad, who is being questioned by the French authorities in relation to allegations related to his mandate while President of CAF.

FIFA is unaware of the details surrounding this investigation and is therefore not in a position to make any comment on it specifically.

FIFA is asking the French authorities for any information that might be relevant to investigations taking place within its Ethics Committee.

As a matter of due process, everyone has the right to the presumption of innocence, but as the FIFA President reiterated yesterday, FIFA is fully committed to eradicating all forms of wrongdoing at any level in football. Anyone found to have committed illicit or illegal acts has no place in football.

FIFA is now clean from the scandals that tarnished its reputation and this same determination should prevail in governing bodies such a confederations. FIFA will be at the forefront of ensuring that this is enforced by everyone involved in football.

