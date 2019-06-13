Kenya’s Central Bank defends decision to introduce new banknotes

Last week Kenya decided to withdraw the Ksh1000 notes from circulation by October 1st this year. The decision has faced strong head winds from the private sector with the Central Bank now facing two legal suits over the decision. The Central Bank maintains that the decision is to deal with concerns about illicit financial flows and money laundering. Christine Miungai, Writer and Curator of the Elephant joins CNBC Africa for more....