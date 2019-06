Amcu’s daring demand

Despite failing to secure its workers demand in 2014 for a R12.500 wage package for the lowest workers- AMCU is once again making a daring demand. This time they want R17000 for those workers in the platinum industry, claiming a boom cycle for PGM players. CNBC Africa began by asking AMCU President, Joseph Mathunjwa, why platinum producers should take his strike threat seriously....