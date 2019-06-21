(Reuters) – South African mobile phone operator Vodacom Group Ltd on Friday said it has entered an agreement to sell its Business Africa unit’s Angolan operations and assets to Internet Technologies Angola for an undisclosed amount.

Separately, Vodacom, which is majority owned by Vodafone Group Plc, also announced an agreement to sell the unit’s operations in Nigeria, Zambia and Cote d’Ivoire to Synergy Communications.

Vodacom said it will no longer service enterprise customers directly in any of the four markets but will continue to service clients through local service providers.

Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich