Kenya hosted Uganda in the first leg of the Elgon Cup 2019 at Momboleo stadium in Kisumu for the very first time in the 15 years that the Elgon Cup has been held.

The game that had a revival of the women’s edition after a 3-year lull began with the Kenyan Lioness defeating the Lady Cranes 42-18 in a game where Kenya veteran player Philadelphia Orlando scored a 3 amazing tries. Despite Lady Cranes having shows of brilliance they failed in the red zone with various handling errors costing them. Half time score was 27-00 to the Lionesses.

The second half resumed with the same tempo with the Lady Cranes on the ropes as the Lionesses continued their dominance. However, towards the end the Lady Cranes clawed back 3 tries and a penalty to end the game on the wrong end of a 42-18 score line.

The second leg of this encounter will be held on 13th July in Kampala as both teams use these encounters to prepare for the Women’s Rugby Club Qualifiers that will take place in South Africa in August.

The main show of the day had the Men’s teams; The Kenya Lions and the Uganda Rugby Cranes lock horns at the 4pm fixture in front of a packed stadium. Kisumu being nearer Kampala than Nairobi meant that a very huge number of Ugandan fans and supporters traveled for this encounter.

Both teams should an intent on the future by fielding a number of new faces. Kenya named 6 rookies while Uganda fielded 8 rookies. Both teams also had new head coaches in Paul Odera and Robert Sseguya for Kenya and Uganda respectively.

Uganda began on a brighter note with stand in full back Adrian Kasito crossing the chalk after barely 5 minutes to silence the home crowd and to cheer from traveling contingent. Minute later, Uganda flyhalf Aaron Ofoyrwoth drilling a drop goal to extend the lead to 00-08 to Uganda. A further penalty from Aaron added the score t0 00-11. Kenya rookie flyhalf drilled a late penalty after a yellow card to Ugandan Hooker to close the half at 03-11.

On resumption, Kenya flyhalf added a further penalty before Uganda prop barged over from close quarters to extend the lead to 6-16. Towards the end, Kenya scored in the corner through a rolling maul off a line out to bring the score to 13-16.

It was wave of attack from Kenya versus defense from Uganda thereon until South Africa Referee Egon Seconds blew the game to an end to the despair of the Kenyan fans and total joy and celebration from the Ugandan players and fans. Uganda claiming the first win in this two-legged series 13-16.

The second leg will be held on 13th July 2019 at Kyadondo Rugby Club in Kampala.

