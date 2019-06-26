Building resilience to climate change in Africa

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report says a temperature increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius or more could result in unprecedented risks and weather events, and the world must reduce emissions of greenhouse gases to net zero by the middle of this century, to have a reasonable chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celcius. Naza Alakija, Climate Change Advocate and the Founder of Sage Innovation Center joined CNBC Africa to discuss how African countries can build resilience to climate change....