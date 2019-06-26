Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

British Embassy statement:

“The Ambassador and Embassy of the United Kingdom express their deepest condolences to the Ethiopian Government and people and to the families of those who lost their lives in Saturday’s appalling attacks in Bahir Dar and Addis Ababa”.

“Violence should have no place in Ethiopia’s development and the resolution of grievances, whether political or personal, must be through peaceful means. Open and honest political dialogue grounded in respect for others is essential. We urge calm and restraint from all sides in the days and weeks ahead”.

“The United Kingdom will continue to stand in support of the government and people of Ethiopia on their reform journey. Just 2 days before he was killed, President Ambachew joined Ambassador McPhail to inaugurate a new Water and Sanitation project in Maksegnit. We will continue to work with the authorities at national and regional level, as well as local communities, on projects such as this to promote a more prosperous, more peaceful Ethiopia. We urge all Ethiopians to unite behind this aim and to come together in the face of these shameful killings”.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of British Embassy Addis Ababa.