Profiting from #SONA19

Bullet trains, spectrum, Eskom, megacities, South African Reserve Bank’s mandate, and GDP growth. What do all these words have in common? They were mentioned in Cyril Ramaphosa’s over 12 700-word state of the nation address. But could money be made from these words or are they a dream yet to be fulfilled? Wessel Joubert, Investment Associate at Cannon Asset Managers and Chris Holdsworth, Investment strategist, Investec Wealth & Investment joins CNBC Africa for more....